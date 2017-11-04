Page advances with overtime win at Gallatin

The Page Patriots had to fight to keep their season alive in Friday’s Class 5A first-round matchup at Gallatin.

After taking a 13-0 lead late in the third quarter, the Patriots were outscored 21-8 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The momentum shifted quickly in their favor from there. After the Patriots’ defense stuffed Gallatin at the goal line on fourth down, running back Bubba Johnson scored on a 10-yard run to send his team to the second round with a 27-21 win.

Page forced seven turnovers in the victory, but was outgained 373-245.

It jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Quincy Brock-Compton three minutes into the first quarter.

A pair of field goals by Bryson Strembler extended the advantage to 13-0.

Gallatin cut its deficit to 13-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run by Jalen Porter with 11:31 left in the fourth quarter.

LaDarius Stewart pushed the Green Wave ahead 14-13 with a 10-yard touchdown run three minutes later.

Page responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cade Walker to Will Pierce with 6:24 left in the game.

Stewart tied the game with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive with 1:23 remaining.

Johnson led Page with 87 rushing yards on 25 carries, while Pierce had five catches for 76 yards.

Page (8-3) will visit Summit (9-2) in the second round on Nov. 10.