Page dominates Antioch

The Page Patriots improved to 4-1 on the year with a 36-0 win at Antioch Friday.

Running back Bubba Johnson led the way with 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Quarterback Jacob Van Landingham opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Will Pierce less than three minutes into the game.

Johnson scored from nine yards out for a 14-0 lead near the end of the opening frame. He extended the lead to 20-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run with 18 seconds left in the first half.

Van Landingham scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, and a safety extended the advantage to 29-0.

Quincy Brock-Compton capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter.

The Patriots’ defense held Antioch to 121 passing yards and 25 rushing yards.