Page shuts out Lincoln County

The Page Patriots (5-2, 2-1) jumped back in the winner’s column Friday with a 28-0 victory against Lincoln County (1-5, 0-3).

Page wasted no time scoring, as quarterback Jacob Van Landingham connected with Will Pierce for an 80-yard touchdown 15 seconds into the contest.

Van Landingham rushed for a 16-yard score later in the frame.

Quarterback Cade Walker had a 36-yard touchdown strike to Quaid Lamont in the second quarter and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Pierce early in the fourth.

Pierce finished with five catches for 129 yards.

Bubba Johnson led the Patriots on the ground with 110 rushing yards on 19 carries.