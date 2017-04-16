Page softball reaches Raptor Classic semis; BHS, FHS, RHS, SHS fall in 2nd round

By CHIP CIRILLO

Page made it the furthest of any Williamson County softball teams, advancing to the Raptor Classic semifinals.

MVP Madeline Harris, a Mississippi State commit, allowed five hits in four innings as Hoover, Ala., eliminated Page 4-1 at Crockett Park on Saturday.

The game was shortened to 3-1/2 innings by the 75-minute time limit in the 20-team tournament.

“That was good pitching we saw,” Page assistant coach Bobby Thoni said. “We got to hitting her late and we just ran out of time.”

Hoover repeated as champion with a 5-4 win over Oakland (14-7).

Abby Tissier’s sacrifice fly and Willa Green’s one-run single gave Hoover a 2-0 lead over Page (16-8-1) in the first.

Hoover added two more runs in the third to increase its lead to 4-0.

Halle Hastings’ RBI single narrowed the deficit to 4-1 in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Patriots beat Arlington 7-1 in the quarterfinals.

“There’s great competition here and we feel like this is good for us because we’re going to be moving up into (Class) AAA with the Williamson County district next year,” Thoni said of 11-AAA. “We wish we could have been in the championship game.”

Page edged Karns 3-2 in the second round after earning a first-round bye.

“We were getting some (runners) on and then we just hit it right to them, and couldn’t manage to get them through,” said Lady Patriots leadoff hitter Peyton Clark, a shortstop who has signed with Rhodes.

Page sophomore center fielder Jenna Johnson has committed with Alabama.

Sophomore Skylar Sopko fired a three-hitter, leading Davidson Academy (13-5) to a 3-2 win over Ravenwood in the second round.

The Lady Raptors (7-10) made four errors and Davidson sophomore shortstop Allie Pentecost went 10 for 12 in the tournament before exiting with a sprained knee.

She expects to return to the lineup soon.

“We really didn’t adjust to their pitcher,” Ravenwood coach Allison Brown said. “She’s a little bit of a slower pitcher, but had a lot of movement. We knew that she was throwing a good little curveball, a little dropball and then would come in and jam us inside on the screwball and we really didn’t adjust to it at all the whole game. We’re definitely not going to put ourselves in a position to win a game when we have more errors than hits.”

Summit (11-7) lost to Lawrence County 10-1 in the second round.

“Our defense wasn’t the greatest in that game, but I know in our next game we’ll come out even stronger and do even better,” Summit pitcher Cheyenne Scott said.

The Lady Spartans beat Columbia Academy, Page and Station Camp in Friday’s pool play.

Brentwood (17-6-2) lost to Arlington 1-0 and Franklin fell to Oakland 6-5 in the second round.