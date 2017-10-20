Page stumbles at Shelbyville Central

The Page Patriots’ chances of hosting a first-round playoff game came to a close with a 30-21 loss against Region 5-5A foe Shelbyville.

The defeat drops the Patriots (6-3) to third place with a 3-2 league record. That’s as high as they can finish, as Shelbyville and Summit own tie breakers over them. Page’s matchup against Columbia Central (7-2, 3-2) next week will be for a No. 3 seed entering the Class 5A playoffs.

Page quarterback Jacob Van Landingham returned the game’s opening kick 90 yards for a touchdown. He later added a 17-yard touchdown run to take a 14-10 lead with 3:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Shelbyville blocked a punt and returned for a touchdown to take a 17-14 lead with 9:25 left in the second frame.

A 25-yard field goal just before halftime and a 29-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Grayson Tramel with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter pushed Shelbyville ahead 27-14.

Page’s other quarterback, Cade Walker, had a 24-yard touchdown run to cut the Patriots’ deficit to 27-21 three minutes into the fourth quarter.

A 26-yard field goal by Shelbyvlle’s Dalton Corley capped the scoring with four minutes left to play.

Running back Bubba Johnson led the Patriots with 131 rushing yards on 20 carries, while Walker registered 151 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and two interceptions.