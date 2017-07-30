Paid parking in Downtown Franklin soon to be a reality

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Paid parking will soon come to downtown Franklin.

“We’ve contracted to operate three lots,” Keith Moorman, president and owner of Park Happy LLC, said.

The lots will be behind Shuff’s Music, a portion of the parking lot behind John Greene’s Real Estate and the Generations Church parking lot. In total, Park Happy will be managing 150 lots.

The paid parking lots should be open to the public very shortly, Moorman said. Meters have already been set up at the locations. The only thing left to do is a city inspection. The city will inspect the signage and the kiosks to make sure everything is appropriate with city regulations, he said.

“The finish line is in sight,” Moorman said.

Moorman decided to pursue the idea of paid parking almost a year ago when he came to Franklin for a visit. He said he saw the need then and started talking to area businesses. It was coincidental that while he was talking with the businesses, the city was in the midst of a study to see how it could find more parking, he said.

“I saw there was a need for parking management,” he said.

There will still be free parking in the area, most notable at the Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue city garages. However, this will help supplement those areas.

Moorman said the rates will be hourly and range from $2 an hour to $10 an hour. Nothing has been set in stone yet on the rates, but he expects the weekend hours to have the highest rates.

