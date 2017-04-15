Paisley invites fans to join him on Franklin Square this evening for video shoot

Brad Paisley on Friday tweeted a call for Country Music fans to come to downtown Franklin today at 5 p.m. to be part of a music video he is shooting. The shoot is expected to last well into the evening.

This is Paisley’s tweet:

‏Verified account @BradPaisley

Okay tomorrow at 5 in the Franklin TN town square, we are playing a song and shooting a video. I need country fans. You’re all invited.