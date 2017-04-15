Paisley invites fans to join him on Franklin Square this evening for video shoot

Brad Paisley on Friday tweeted a call for Country Music fans to come to downtown Franklin today at 5 p.m. to be part of a music video he is shooting. The shoot is expected to last well into the evening.
This is Paisley’s tweet:
Brad PaisleyVerified account @BradPaisley 11 hours ago
Okay tomorrow at 5 in the Franklin TN town square, we are playing a song and shooting a video. I need country fans. You’re all invited.
Paisley, 44, is about to release his 13th album, called “Love and War,” which is now available for pre-orders. The music video being shot today, “Heaven South,” is from that album.