Brentwood Noon Rotary announces recipients of Pancake Day funds

BY LANDON WOODROOF

In April, the Brentwood Noon Rotary Club held its annual Pancake Day fundraiser to collect money for local charitable and non-profit organizations. At its regular meeting on Friday at the FiftyForward Martin Center, the club announced which groups would receive that money.

Altogether, 14 groups were selected by a committee of rotary members to be the beneficiaries of this year’s Pancake Day.

“Pancake Day in April is a labor of love,” former club president Lewis Rankin said before introducing the organizations. “The Rotarians cook pancakes, make sausage, pour a lot of coffee to raise funds and give back to the community.”

Another former club president, Suzie Lindsey, said that all of the the groups were nominated by Rotarians. Each Rotarian had to describe on the nominating form how their chosen organization was making a difference in the community.

The purpose of Friday’s meeting, Lindsey said, was to draw attention both to those organizations and to the Rotary Club.

“It’s a good lunch because it’s a good opportunity for us to learn about these organizations, but it also is a minute or two for those organizations to learn more about Rotary because we’re always looking to expand our membership, we’re looking to expand our reach in the community,” Lindsey said. “Because Rotary…is the largest international service organization. And what that means is we like to serve. It’s not just serving locally but it’s serving globally also. Our motto of Rotary is service above self. We serve in the world.”

Here is a list of the organizations that were selected to receive donations, as well as a description of how those organizations plan to use those donations.

Adult Learning Center of Williamson County – The center plans to purchase teaching materials to teach reading, writing and math skills to adults in Williamson County.

Agape – Agape intends to use its funding to locate a family to take in, on a temporary basis, a child whose family is in a crisis situation.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Franklin – The donation will go to benefit youth in the community.

Brentwood Arts Society – The society will use the funding to help pay for four weeks of summer camps for kids between the ages of five and 18.

Brentwood Family YMCA – Funds will go to support the Full Circle Program, which is a free outreach program that provides things like art, sports and fitness programs for children with special needs.

Brentwood Library Stitching for Charity – This group will use its donation to buy yarn for its projects, which include things like hats and baby blankets that are later given to different hospitals or charities.

Crime Stoppers of Williamson County – Funds received by this organization will go toward paying rewards for anonymous tips that are sent in to help solve crimes.

Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution – This DAR chapter plans to use the funding to purchase yarn to knit caps and other items to send to soldiers overseas.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center – This money will go to help provide services, such as counseling, to Williamson County families and children dealing with sexual or severe physical abuse.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Funding will go toward scholarships for inter-denominational summer camps.

FiftyForward Martin Center – The center will use its donation to purchase microphones and transmitters to help seniors with hearing loss to enjoy programs.

Gear Foundation – The foundation operates Our Thrift Store in Franklin. The Rotary Club’s money will be used to hire additional employees with disabilities to work at the store.

Hope Clinic for Women – The money will go to provide things like counseling, pregnancy services and prevention services for low-income Williamson County residents.

Music for Seniors – Funds will be used to support live music services to seniors in Brentwood and Williamson County.

A donation was also made to Brentwood Middle School, which customarily hosts the Pancake Day events.

Current club president Dale Lewelling described all of this gift-giving as a fundamental part of Rotary’s mission.

“This is why we do all this stuff all year long,” he said. “We all get out and work and raise…money and turn around and reinvest it in the community through different organizations.”

To learn more about the Rotary Club, visit the Brentwood Noon Rotary’s website.