Parade of Homes to start Saturday at new Witherspoon development

By LANDON WOODROOF

Starting Saturday, residents and visitors to Brentwood will get the opportunity to tour some of the city’s newest luxury homes.

The 2017 Pinnacle Financial Partners Parade of Homes will be held at the Witherspoon subdivision just off Crockett Road from Saturday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 22. Six homes will be open each day to tour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person, although seniors and military members can get them for $12. Children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

This year’s benefitting charity for the event will be the Williamson County Animal Center.

Brentwood’s Parade of Homes event has been held at least since the early 1980s, said Jim Argo, the communications director for the Home Builders Association of Middle Tennessee. Each year there is a different sponsor.

Argo said the parade offers people an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the latest designs and style trends utilized by new builders and decorators.

“It’s six houses all professionally decorated,” he said. “You get your ticket and once you’re in the site you can just walk freely into the six homes in whatever order you want to.”

There will representatives in each home to answer any questions about the houses.

Argo described the event as being inside your own television series.

“It’s kind of like an HGTV show except you’re actually there in the house looking at many different rooms decorated by professional decorators,” he said.

Here are the six homes featured in the Parade of Homes, along with the names of the builders, decorators and total square footage: