Parents encouraged to get school vaccinations taken care of early

By ASHLEY COKER

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging parents to get their children up-to-date on their vaccines now to avoid complications and wait times as school registration draws near.

Proof of immunizations is required for all Tennessee students registering in a new school system. This requirement ranges from kindergartners to college students.

“As a parent, there is a lot on our plate before a new school year, but as a physician I know one of the most important is getting vaccinated to prevent communicable diseases that can quickly spread in group settings like schools,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said. “Beat the rush and give the vaccine time to start working.”

Requirements for school vaccinations in Tennessee include:

Kindergarteners and other children enrolling in a Tennessee school for the first time must provide schools with a complete Official Tennessee Immunization Certificate before classes begin. The certificate must be signed by a qualified healthcare provider or verified by the state’s Immunization Information System.

All current students entering seventh grade are required to give the school a limited Official Tennessee Immunization Certificate showing they have had a second dose of chickenpox vaccine (or a history of the illness) and a booster shot for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis. The HPV cancer vaccine and first meningococcal meningitis vaccine are not required for school attendance, but are recommended by pediatricians and public health experts for all children at this age. All of these vaccines can be taken care of in one visit.

Incoming college students in Tennessee public colleges who will live in on-campus housing must provide proof of immunization against meningococcal meningitis after age 16.

All Tennessee public schools require children to submit proof of all state-required vaccines before gaining admittance. The only exceptions to this rule are those provided by state law.

Tennessee grants the following immunization exemptions:

A child has a written statement from the child’s doctor excusing the child from the immunization due to medical reasons.

In the absence of an epidemic or immediate threat of an epidemic, the child’s parent or guardian files a signed, written statement with school authorities stating that immunizations conflicts with the parent’s or guardian’s religious tenets and practices.

A child is determined to be homeless and has not yet been immunized or is unable to produce immunization records due to being homeless.

Immunizations can be obtained from any physician or local health department.