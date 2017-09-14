City Hall to host PARKing Day event this Friday

By LANDON WOODROOF

The parking lot will become a park for a couple of hours on Friday at Brentwood’s City Hall.

The city will be hosting the second annual PARKing day event there tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event was started in San Francisco in 2005 when a local art studio decided to turn one metered public parking space into a temporary park for two hours. Since that time, PARKing day has “evolved into a global movement, with organizations and individuals (operating independently of Rebar but following an established set of guidelines) creating new forms of temporary public space in urban contexts around the world,” according to a news release.

The City of Brentwood started its own version of PARKing day last year, Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said. City Manager Kirk Bednar grilled hot dogs and welcomed local residents and workers to City Hall.

Since last year, the city has changed its laws to allow for some different dining options. As a result, the Doxie’s Pizza and the Bradley’s Creamery food trucks will take the place of Bednar’s grilling station at this year’s PARKing day.

In addition to the food truck options, this year’s PARKing day will feature some live entertainment as well, in the form of local singer-songwriter, Mae Estes.

Ten percent of the proceeds from food sales will go to benefit the United Way.

“The idea is park your car and walk, but obviously if anybody wants to come they’re welcome,” Lambert said.

She thinks the temporary park in the City Hall parking lot could provide a nice lunchtime alternative for Maryland Farms workers.

“We hope a lot of the community around the Maryland Farms business park area comes over and take advantage of it,” Lambert said.

The City of Brentwood won an award for the PARKing Day event last year. Williamson, Inc. gave the city the best overall People’s Choice Award as part of its Mobility Week initiative.

Brentwood City Hall is located at 5211 Maryland Way.