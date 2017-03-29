Parks and Rec holds community Easter egg hunt Saturday

Easter is two weeks away, and Williamson County Parks and Recreation is hosting its annual community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 1.

The event will be held at the Cheek Park Soccer fields located behind Franklin High School. The hunt had to be moved this year due to construction at the Franklin Recreation Complex.

Hundreds of eggs will be scattered across the fields and some will contain special prizes. Participants should bring a bag or basket to hold all of their eggs. Along with the hunt, the Easter Bunny will be there to take photos and play with the kids.

Parking for the event will be behind Franklin High School. Drivers can access the lot by Joel Cheek Blvd. or Claude Yates Dr. The public is urged to arrive early in order to find a parking space and allow for time to walk to the field.

The hunt will begin promptly at 10 a.m behind Franklin High School at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be an accessible area for children with special needs.

For more information about the Franklin egg hunt call (615) 790-5719, ext. 2010.