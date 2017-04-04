Paving under way at Davidson end of Wilson Pike Circle

Traffic is being diverted away from Wilson Pike Circle north of the roundabout at Town Center Way as crews put down pavement on the street between Brooks Chapel Road and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The blacktop will smooth out a rough section of the road where pavement had been cut and patched for utility upgrades.

Milling of the pavement was completed the past few days.

Traffic control personnel on the scene said that the paving work is a one-day job. Visitors to Mazatlan Restaurant or offices north of the circle, including the Brentwood Post Office, were being allowed in, but through traffic was being diverted.