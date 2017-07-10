Payroll clerk pleads guilty to creating fake employees

A payroll specialist for a Brentwood company that handles payroll and human resources functions for small businesses, pleaded guilty last week in federal court to wire fraud for creating fictitious employees and taking pay for them.

Kristen Petersen Morrison, 44, pleaded guilty July 5 to four counts of wire fraud, after being charged with defrauding customers of her former employer, Century II, announced Jack Smith, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Morrison was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 30, 2016.

According to the charging document and plea agreement, Century II handles payroll and other human resource needs for small businesses in Middle Tennessee. Morrison worked as a payroll specialist with Century II and set up payroll disbursements for Century II customers, including Absolute Wireless, a Nashville-based cell phone service retailer.

From March 2014 to May 2016, Morrison added several former and nonexistent employees to the Absolute Wireless payroll without the company’s knowledge or consent. She also arranged for payments to these fictitious employees to be made to check cards that Morrison set up and controlled. Morrison then used the check cards to pay for her personal expenses. During the two-year scheme, Morrison stole approximately $300,000 from Absolute Wireless.

Wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Morrison will be sentenced by United States District Judge Aleta Trauger on Oct. 6, 2017.