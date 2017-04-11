Pearce named Woman of the Year as club expands reach to Franklin

For the past eight years, the Brentwood Woman’s Club has selected a Brentwood resident to honor as their Woman of the Year.

This year, as the club officially changes its name to the Brentwood/Franklin Woman’s Service Club, Mary Pearce, retiring executive director of the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County, has been selected as the honoree. She will be recognized at the club’s annual spring fund-raiser, Step Up: It’s a Charity Affair, at the Brentwood Country Club on May 2.

Tickets are $60. Email edkathkc1@att.net to reserve a seat.

Mary Pearce has been a driving force for historical preservation in Franklin for 30 years. Last May at the Heritage Foundation’s annual meeting, she was recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation with its highest honor, The Presidential Award. Local Franklin businessman Rod Heller, in presenting that award, stated, “Mary Pearce is the heart and soul of our community preservation.”

The Heritage Foundation, with Pearce at the helm, has preserved thousands of acres of green space in Williamson County and saved more than 50 historic buildings – the latest being the Old, Old Jail to which the Brentwood Woman’s Club holds a “key” for donating $1,000.