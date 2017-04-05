Peers honor builder of Tapestry with Award of Excellence

Doster Construction received an Award of Excellence in the New Construction Under $30 million category for the Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center project at the recent Associated General Contractors annual Build Tennessee Awards banquet.

Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center is a multifamily project located off Franklin Road in Brentwood consisting of two 4-story wood frame buildings with a total of 393 units and retail space.

Doster also accepted a Community Service Award, which recognizes generosity among AGC members who go above and beyond to support the communities in which they live and work. Doster was one of just three companies who were honored with the Community Service Award.

AGC of TN – Middle TN Branch, like other AGC Chapters across the country, strives to recognize general contractor, architect, engineer, subcontractor, supplier, and service provider members for their outstanding performance on noteworthy construction projects. Additionally, they recognized firms for their excellence in serving the construction community of Tennessee and leading with skill, integrity and responsibility.

Doster employees donated their time, dollars, and talents to organizations such as ACE Mentor Program, Norman Binkley Elementary School, Habitat for Humanity, Our Kids, American Heart Association, and Go Build Tennessee.

