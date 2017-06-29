Penske truck burglars mugshots released

PHOTO: Christopher Terry Boherer, 46, left, Derrick White, 37, right, both of Nashville. // Photo courtesy of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released mug shots Thursday of two suspects who fled police after a burglary and crashed in Murfreesboro.

Christopher Terry Bohrer, 46, of Nashville is being held in Williamson County Jail, Sharon Puckett, WCSO spokeswoman said. Derrick White, 37, of Nashville, is currently in Rutherford County Jail, she said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash caused by the pair in Rutherford County. However, they are not currently releasing any details.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and we will not be able to comment on it at the request of the District Attorney’s Office in Rutherford County,” Sgt. Travis Plotzer, with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, said in a statement this week. “We have and will maintain communication with them as this investigation progresses.”

The whole incident happened in a police chase spanning two counties. According to authorities, the pair tried breaking into a storage building at a church on Columbia Pike and the pastor spotted them. They fled the scene in a stolen Penske rental truck and a deputy saw them on Mack Hatcher Parkway.

The deputy pursued down Interstate 840, but pulled off at the Rutherford County line.

The pair then wrecked the truck at the Fourtress Boulevard exit off Interstate 24, causing a multi-car crash.

