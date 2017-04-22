Peter Jenkins still calls Spring Hill home after many miles on the road

By APRIL BAILEY

Remember Peter Jenkins?

He was the man who gained national notoriety for bravely walking across America with only a backpack and his dog, Cooper in the 1970s.

Well, decades later, 56-year old Jenkins is still traveling and still writing.

“I’ve kept writing.” Jenkins said. “With the exception of the first two, all of my books have been written here in Spring Hill.”

He settled in Spring Hill in 1982 and has lived here ever since.

Jenkins’ walk across America was a six-year journey chronicled in two books. The series’ first book, “A Walk Across America,” was the most popular and a New York Times best seller. It illustrated the initial part of his walk, which began in Alfred, New York and ended in New Orleans. The second book concluded that journey, beginning in New Orleans and ending in Florence, Oregon.

Jenkins said not many people know about his other travel experiences or that he has written a total of 7 books.

In his latest adventure, Jenkins spent 2-3 years traveling across America again, this time in a 1957 Chevy Station Wagon.

“A lot has changed since (my first journey) so my new book is on exploring America again, this time as an old guy.” Jenkins said.

His next book is still in progress, but he hopes to publish it in 2018. He said the book makes a number of references to Spring Hill and will discuss some of the characters from his first two books who were still alive during his most recent journey.

Despite his success as a travel author, Jenkins doesn’t feel like a local celebrity. He referred to himself as “just another old timer in town.” That is one of the reasons Jenkins was honored when the city named a walking trail after him.

“I was definitely honored.” He said. “There are lots of amazing people in Spring Hill so for me to be chosen, it was a proud moment.”

However, Jenkins confessed that he only visits the Peter Jenkins Walking Trail on occasion. He prefers to walk around his farm. Jenkins hopes his next book will allow readers to simply enjoy his latest journey and decide for themselves the meaning of it.

“Like my editor first told me, ‘you don’t have to tell us how to feel just tell us what happened and let the reader make up their mind.’ That’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

