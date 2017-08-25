Peter Millar apparel open now in Brentwood’s Hill Center

Peter Millar, a luxury apparel retailer, had its soft opening in Brentwood’s Hill Center on Friday, Aug. 25.

The shop is known for its elite and stylish menswear and golf attire, but it also offers womens’ clothing and collegiate lounge wear.

Eric Viars is the owner of the Brentwood boutique. He is also the longtime owner of the Green Hills menswear store The Oxford Shop. He said he is “really excited about putting the Peter Millar brand in Brentwood.” Viars said that after doing his research Williamson County just seemed like a natural fit for the store due to its impressive retail and office space.

As customers filter in and out in the coming weeks, he hopes that they notice how friendly and attentive the staff is. He said they are dedicated to making each customer feel comfortable and included.

The Brentwood store has a very intricate layout that highlights the special Peter Millar line. Apparel ranges from casual to formal, for days on the golf course or in the office.

Viars is looking forward to getting to know Brentwood customers.

He said, “We like our customers. We like to hang out with them. We like them to feel at home.”