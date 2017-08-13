PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Shea Freeman-Patrick of Franklin shared this photo of her seven-year-old dog, Moby.

Moby had to have both of his eyes removed due to glaucoma. However, Freeman-Patrick said, “being blind doesn’t stop him from enjoying life. He goes to work at our flower shop in Westhaven everyday and loves to greet the customers. We are so proud of our sweet boy!”

Heather Russo of Spring Hill submitted this picture of her sweet puppy, Chester.

Russo adopted Chester from the Williamson County Animal Center in September 2016. Russo said, “We almost missed him… we were focused on his brother first. Luckily, his brother was already taken. The awesome staff then pointed us in Chester’s direction. He was hiding in the back. Once we saw him, we knew he was the one for us!” Chester is a one-year-old black lab. Russo says that he is an absolute blessing to her family’s life.

