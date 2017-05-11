PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Coco, 5 months old. Franklin

Deborah Bright of Franklin shared this photo of Coco, her five-month old Yorkie.

Jeff Ledbetter shared his photo of “our adorable Ruby.”

Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.com, news@franklinhomepage.com, news@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know where you live and something about the pet.

Don’t have a pet to photograph? Read on.

Every week the Williamson County Animal Center showcases one of their adoptables from the shelter in Franklin. Here is how they describe this week’s featured adoptables:

Dog – Dan

Dan the man is a resilient boy, most often described as “the sweetest thing ever!” He came in with a broken leg, recovered from the amputation, and now he is ready for his forever home! He happily greets everyone he meets, including other dogs, cats, and kids! He is approximately 60 pounds of love and cuddles! If you are interested in learning more about Dan, please contact rwcoordinator@williamson-tn. org

Cat – Arlo Arlo is a playful, sassy ball of handsome fluff waiting for the right family to come his way! Arlo has black, long fur with a gorgeous silver mane. He loves to run around Purr Palace, playing with his friends and chasing feather toys. He is the purrfect cat – active and playful, yet loving and cuddly! If you’ve got another playful cat, or are ready to introduce a cat into your home, we give Arlo 5 out of 5 stars!

The Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590.