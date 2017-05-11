PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Coco, 5 months old. Franklin
Deborah Bright of Franklin shared this photo of Coco, her five-month old Yorkie.
Jeff Ledbetter shared his photo of “our adorable Ruby.”
Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.com, news@franklinhomepage.com, news@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know where you live and something about the pet.
Don’t have a pet to photograph? Read on.
Every week the Williamson County Animal Center showcases one of their adoptables from the shelter in Franklin. Here is how they describe this week’s featured adoptables:
Dog – Dan
The Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. in Franklin, is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Monday through Friday, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org. For more information, call (615) 790-5590.