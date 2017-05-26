PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Williamson County Animal Center is dedicated to finding loving homes for their furry friends. Below are this week’s featured pets.

Here’s what the folks at Williamson County Animal Center had to say about Pina Colada:

“Like the drink, she is sweet and fun! Pina is a sleek, gorgeous Abyssinian who loves to run and play! She also enjoys giving head butts and is extremely cuddly. A very vocal girl, Pina is a great conversationalist! Such a fun cat!”

Here’s what they had to share about Sadie:

“Our gal Sadie is not only gorgeous, but a star pupil – she scored almost all A’s on our behavior test! Although she may act a little bashful in the kennel, she comes to life outside! She already knows how to sit, and is eager to please, so you could teach her all kinds of things! Sadie loves to play with toys and lay in the shade, resting her head on your lap. She loves people of all ages and will be a wonderful addition to any family! Sadie is one year old, and ready to be your BFF!”