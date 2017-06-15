PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Heather Miller of Spring Hill shared this photo of Skito, her nine-year-old cat. Skito is a shelter rescue.

Miller said, “When he is not chasing butterflies we enjoy going for walks on a leash around the yard.”

Wendi April of Franklin shared this photo of Oliver, her 10-month-old chocolate and white Boston Terrier.

“Most people are shocked to see a chocolate and white Boston since they are used to only black and white… He is a happy playful guy and loves visiting and eating on all the restaurants/decks in the area… loves going into Woof Gang bakery in Westhaven and Whites Mercantile downtown,” April said.

