PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Marie Omilianowski of Nolensville shared this adorable photo of her pup, Mac (short for Macchiato). Mac is a one-year-old mini chocolate dapple dachshund.

Omilianowski said, “He has extra long ears that flop around when he runs or fall into his food bowl when he eats. He is very sweet and loving. He loves car rides and digging the dirt outside.”

Christy Guthrie of Spring Hill submitted her sweet five-year-old dog, Rex, for pet of the week. She said, “He loves snuggling, fresh from the dryer blankets and treats. He also loves his toys.” She went on to explain that “Rex and his siblings were abandoned in a cardboard box and left on the side of the road when they were babies.” Guthrie said that her family “drove to Georgia to pick him up and are thankful every day that he’s ours!”