Pet of the Week sponsored by Mars Petcare

PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Jade Dooley of Spring Hill shared this adorable photo of her pup, Kane, a three-year-old Cane Corso mix.

She said, “We rescued him about two years ago and he has completely changed since then. When we got him, he was terrified of almost anything and everything because he was abused… Now he is become very trusting and such a great dog… We both changed each other’s lives for the better and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Jennifer Hanmer of Franklin, shared this photo of her beloved kitty Comet, during a birthday celebration.

Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.com, news@franklinhomepage.com, news@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know where you live and something about the pet.

If you are interested in adopting, animals can be viewed at The Williamson County Animal Center’s website. For additional information, call the Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590.
