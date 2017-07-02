Home
PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE

PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Jerry and Catherine Eggleston of Franklin shared this photo of their unique, 24 toed cat… You read that right, 24 toes!

Tommy is an American Polydactyl cat, born with a little extra love on each paw.

Mary Jackson of Franklin shared this photo of her sweet cat, Angel Baby, who she adopted 17 years ago from the Williamson County Animal Center.
Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.com, news@franklinhomepage.com, news@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know your name, where you live and something about the pet.

If you are interested in adopting, animals can be viewed at The Williamson County Animal Center’s website. For additional information, call the Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590.
