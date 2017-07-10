July 10, 2017

Pet of the Week sponsored by Mars Petcare

PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Janine Boline of Franklin shared this cute picture of her beloved, furry pups Scrappy and Beezus.

Scrappy and Beezus

Candace Laughlin of Brentwood shared these sweet pictures of her pets, Miss Emmy and Sophie. Laughlin said her family adopted Miss Emmy ten years ago. “She is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle and cuddle,” Laughlin said.

Sophie, the Golden Doodle, is only five months old and “enjoys going for long walks, playing fetch and snuggling with her new family.”

Miss Emmy
Sophie

Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.comnews@franklinhomepage.comnews@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know your name, where you live and something about the pet.

If you are interested in adopting, animals can be viewed at The Williamson County Animal Center’s website. For additional information, call the Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590.
