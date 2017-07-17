PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Nick and Ashley of Spring Hill shared this photo of their sweet 11-month-old, long haired Chihuahua, Piper.

“She loves people, dogs, and of course all the toys and treats,” Ashley said. “She’s currently recovering from a patella luxation surgery, but that’s not bringing her down. She’s still enjoying every minute of these beautiful summer sunsets.”

Cindy Ryals of Franklin shared this cute picture of her dog, Cooper. She said he “loves long walks in the neighborhood to see all his friends and quiet time resting on the patio.”

