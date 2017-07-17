July 18, 2017

PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

Nick and Ashley of Spring Hill shared this photo of their sweet 11-month-old, long haired Chihuahua, Piper.

“She loves people, dogs, and of course all the toys and treats,” Ashley said. “She’s currently recovering from a patella luxation surgery, but that’s not bringing her down. She’s still enjoying every minute of these beautiful summer sunsets.”

 

Piper

Cindy Ryals of Franklin shared this cute picture of her dog, Cooper. She said he “loves long walks in the neighborhood to see all his friends and quiet time resting on the patio.”

Cooper

Share your pet photos with readers of the Home Pages via email to news@brentwoodhomepage.comnews@franklinhomepage.comnews@nolensvillehomepage.com, or news@springhillhomepage.com. Let us know your name, where you live and something about the pet.

If you are interested in adopting, animals can be viewed at The Williamson County Animal Center’s website. For additional information, call the Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590.
