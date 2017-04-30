PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Share yours, or adopt one

The proud owners of two Franklin-area dogs showcased their pets this week.

First was Sami Zinni, who shared pictures of Bingo, a 5-year-old Maltese who loves to pose for photographs, and of Gibbs, a 1-year-old Maltese that she describes as “a real Ham.”

Liliana Tovar King sent in pictures of Cora King, an F1B Teddybear Goldendoodle.

“She is new to our family, after being at Prep School,” King wrote. “She was born December 20 and her name is Cora King.”

Don’t have a pet to photograph? Read on.

Every week the Williamson County Animal Center showcases one of their adoptables from the shelter in Franklin. Here is how they describe this week’s featured adoptable:

“This dapper fellow is Loomis-a big-hearted and big-headed boy looking for a forever home! If Loomis knows how to do anything, it is how to have fun! He loves playing in the play yard at WCAC and visiting new places. Our volunteers took him to the park, and he enjoyed going down the slide and checking out the baseball field! He has a childlike curiosity, and everything seems new and exciting to him. Loomis drags our volunteers to the gazebo at the end of each walk to partake in a major cuddle session before going back into his kennel. Loomis is 2 years old, and his perfect home would be a family with children 10 and older.