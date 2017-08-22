PETS OF THE WEEK presented by MARS PETCARE: Two-day adoption event at Williamson County Animal Center

On August 25 and 26, the Williamson County Animal Center is partnering with Mars Petcare to sponsor all adoption fees.

Event hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

According to a press release, the fee-free adoptions are part of the Mars Petcare BETTER CITIES FOR PETS initiative. The release states that, “The Franklin-based company supports shelters across the United States with food donations, volunteer hours, shelter renovations, grants and adoption events.”

In addition, WCAC submitted two adoptable animals for pets of the week.

First is Angus, a large pup that the WCAC calls their “resident beefcake.”

The center said of him, “Angus is a big ol’ goofball with so many great traits. He has gone on several field trips, where he was fantastic on the leash and LOVED swimming in the river! Our kennel techs say although he is a big boy, he thinks he is a lap dog, and will jump right into your lap as soon as he is given a chance. Angus is two years old and is total BFF material!”

Next is the fun-loving, gorgeous one-year-old cat, Aurora. Aurora is looking for a forever home and loves to play, as well as snuggle. She is described as “spirited, feisty, and fun!” WCAC says that “she gets along wonderfully with kids, and wouldn’t mind having a cat-friend at home.”

