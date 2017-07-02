PGA golf tournament in Brentwood will have increased charity impact this year

The Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation will have a charitable impact of approximately $125,000 for area charities and schools, tournament officials announced on Sunday.

Play concluded on Sunday in the professional tournament at Nashville Golf and Country Club on Moores Lane in Brentwood.

“We’re thrilled to see such phenomenal growth in charitable dollars in our second year,” said Patrick Nichol, NGO’s Executive Tournament Director. “We are very fortunate to see that the NGO charity dollars have increased from last year’s $50,000 total and we’re excited about the future growth in this area.”

The primary beneficiary of the NGO is the Snedeker Foundation, which benefits charities across Middle Tennessee under the guidance of Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy. The Snedeker Foundation supports a variety of efforts on both the social and athletic fronts, including the Sneds Tour and “Our Kids.”



The Sneds Tour is Tennessee’s premier junior golf tour for golfers ages 4-19 and offers 14 different gender, age and ability groups for junior golfers. “Our Kids” provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child sexual abuse, while working to increase community awareness, education and training about child maltreatment.

“Mandy and I are excited to know that this year’s tournament will be able to provide over $100,000 to the foundation,” said Brandt Snedeker. “The tournament has a lot of positive momentum and energy. It is very exciting for us to know that we are involved in a very positive event for our community and foundation. Our Kids and the Sneds Tour will continue to benefit for years to come.”

Special Olympics Tennessee also benefits from the NGO thanks to the “Eagles for Athletes” program sponsored by DEX Imaging’ “Commitment to the Community” program. DEX is donating $180 for every eagle recorded by a Web.com Tour player in this week’s event. After three rounds, 41 eagles were made for a total of $7,380 with Sunday’s final round totals yet to come.

The First Tee program and Williamson County schools are also benefitting from this event. Patrons purchasing their tickets online could designate 100% of their $10 admission to either the First Tee program or any of the nine Williamson County high schools.



Public parking for the NGO is at Brentwood’s Ravenwood High School, where patrons board a shuttle bus to the NGO. All funds collected for parking benefit the Ravenwood High School’s cheer program.