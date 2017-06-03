PGA-sanctioned Nashville Golf Open will support county high schools

By WCS InFocus

For the second year in a row, the Nashville Golf Open will be played at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club off Moores Lane in Brentwood, and for a second year in a row ticket proceeds may be directed to any Williamson County high school.

This year’s PGA TOUR-owned web.com TOUR tournament will be held June 26 through July 2.

“We’re thrilled to partner once again with the Williamson County high schools on our Golf Gives Back Program,” said Tour Vision Promotions President and CEO Patrick Nichol. “Fans will have the opportunity to purchase daily and weekly passes online with 100 percent of the purchase price designated to the high school of their choice.”

Last year’s tournament netted approximately $6,000 for WCS high schools. These funds can be used by the school for anything from technology needs to athletic equipment.

There are multiple volunteer opportunities ranging from serving as a course marshal to being a walking scorer to assisting with transportation. Volunteers pay a minimal fee ($50 for adults and $20 for students ages 10-17). For this, adult volunteers receive a polo shirt and hat, two (2) Weekly Passes, four (4) Daily Passes, meals and more. Volunteers who work four shifts also get a complimentary greens fee. For more information and to register to volunteer, visit NGOgolf.com.

Players and caddies on the web.com Tour rely on local housing as an alternative to hotels to offset their travel expenses. More than 60 area residents are needed to open up their home during tournament week. The only requirement is to provide a private bedroom and bathroom. For more information or to apply, contact Player Housing Chair Andy Songer at asonger@songerandassociates. com.

The NGO is one of 25 professional golf tournaments on the Web.com Tour, which features future stars of the PGA Tour. Tickets to the event are now available online. General admission tickets for single-day access cost $10 and $35 for weekly access. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to http://www.ngogolf.com/buy-tickets/.

Watch the video below to hear why PGA Tour golfers Brandt Snedeker and Ben Crane say this is a great event for the entire family.