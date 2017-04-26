Pharmacist shuts window, would-be robber flees

Brentwood Police at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday responded to the Walgreens at 101 Franklin Road on a report of a robbery in progress.

Responding officers discovered that a male suspect had fled on foot before they arrived.

An investigation determined that the suspect, who was wearing a surgical mask over his face, entered the store and walked directly to the pharmacy. The suspect handed the pharmacist a note requesting multiple prescription medications and indicated that he was armed, although no weapon was displayed. The suspect left the store without obtaining medications when the pharmacist closed the security window.

The suspect remains at large. He is described as a heavy set white male. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap and surgical mask.

Still images of the suspect, taken from store surveillance video, are attached to this release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (615) 371-0160 or by email at bpdtips@brentwoodtn.gov.

On the evening of Apr. 3, a man in a surgical mask followed the same procedure at the same store, getting away on foot with an undisclosed quantity of prescription medicine.