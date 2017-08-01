CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Smith Park work should be done this September

Photo: The road leading into Smith Park, showing the location of a new parking lot adjacent to the two new multi-purpose fields, playground equipment and picnic shelter.

By LANDON WOODROOF

After nearly a year of construction work, Phase 2 improvements at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park are expected to wrap up in the next few weeks.

That means that visitors to the park this September should be able to enjoy two new multi-purpose fields, a new playground, a new picnic shelter and the continuation of a bike path down the south side of Ravenswood Mansion.

The Brentwood Home Page last checked in on the progress of construction at the park in June. Since that time, the multi-purpose fields, loop road and parking lot area have taken shape.

City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said binder paving and sod will be installed late this week and into next week at the park. A new restroom, playground and picnic shelter are slated to begin installation next week.

Lambert said the second phase should be completed this September.

Gresham Smith and Partners are the designers of the park improvements while Division 2 Contractors were the low bidders for the construction part of the project. Division 2 Contractors were awarded a $2,039,640 contract for this construction work in August of last year.

Other contracts were entered into for the playground and picnic shelter ($124,959), restroom building ($118,410.50) and sod installation ($73,312.50).

Marcella Vivrette Smith park opened to Brentwood residents in November 2014. At 398 acres, it is the city’s largest park.