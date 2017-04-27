Philadelphia drafts Derek Barnett with No. 14 pick

Photo Credit To University of Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee defensive end and Brentwood Academy alum Derek Barnett was selected 14th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Draft Thursday.

Barnett, who graduated from BA in 2014, broke Reggie White’s UT career sack record with 32 during his three-year career.

He finished with 198 tackles (52 for loss), three forced fumbles and an interception.

His 13 sacks this past season were tied for the most in the Southeastern Conference.

This is the second straight year a BA alum has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last April, former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey (BA class of 2013) was selected fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.