Photographer Jeremy Cowart to kick of “Live Intentionally” series

The Refuge Center for Counseling, a local nonprofit organization that offers affordable counseling services to those in need, will hold its first “Live Intentionally” speaker series featuring artist, photographer and visionary Jeremy Cowart on Friday, April 7, 2017, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beacon Capital Management, located in Franklin, Tenn., is the presenting sponsor.

The event is titled “Fueled by Purpose: Turning Inspiration into Action” and will take place at Waller located at 511 Union Street, Suite 2700, in downtown Nashville. A lunch sponsored by Carrabba’s Italian Grill Cool Springs will be provided.

Recently named the “Most Influential Photographer on the Internet” by Huffington Post, Forbes and Yahoo, Jeremy Cowart is a husband, a dad, an Emmy-nominated celebrity photographer, entrepreneur and teacher. He tries to give back to his community as often as possible. He founded a global photography movement called Help-Portrait, an iPhone app called OKDOTHIS, as well as an online teaching platform called See University. His goal in life is to use his voice, ideas and creativity to inspire and help others. He lives the simple life in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and four children, two of whom were recently adopted from Haiti.

To “Live Intentionally” is to live life in congruence with our values and beliefs while striving for meaningful relationships with ourselves and others. Clients come to The Refuge Center to gain insight on how to navigate life when unexpected roadblocks interfere in their journeys. Through this speaker series, The Refuge Center strives to engage and connect with the Middle Tennessee community in a relaxed, authentic and nurturing setting with interesting conversation about what it means to “Live Intentionally.” Proceeds from these events fund The Refuge Center’s mission to provide affordable, professional counseling services in order to empower, educate, and support individuals, couples and families in need. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit therefugecenter.org/events.

About The Refuge Center for Counseling

The Refuge Center for Counseling, based in Franklin, provides a variety of affordable professional counseling services to individuals, couples and families. Its fees are based on a sliding scale according to the client’s income. The Refuge Center’s mission is to empower, educate and support individuals, couples and families in need.