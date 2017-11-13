PHOTOS: Heritage Foundation celebrates the heroes of historic preservation

Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON

Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Tennessee, was a celebration both of preservation, and of change.

The milestone was marked in front of one of the organization’s many preservation victories — the 1937 Franklin Theatre — which now is owned by the organization.

The group enters year 51 with a new name, announced in October. It formerly was known as the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. Now it is called the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Tennessee. The new name reflects the countywide mission that evolved over the years as the group found success in advocating for the preservation and revitalization of Historic Downtown Franklin and branched out to every corner of the county.

Sunday’s event was celebrated in matinee and evening sessions, with receptions in a large tent on Main Street, and an interactive program inside the theater.

The receptions featured food by Red Pony Catering and music by the Music City Strings.

The program presented the history of the group and singled out those who made large contributions, showcased the Heritage Classroom program and the annual Heritage Ball fundraiser, and concluded with a performance by Peter Mayer, lead guitarist of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.