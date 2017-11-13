PHOTOS: Heritage Foundation celebrates the heroes of historic preservation

Home
Photos by ANDREW COLLIGNON

Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Tennessee, was a celebration both of preservation, and of change.

The milestone was marked in front of one of the organization’s many preservation victories — the 1937 Franklin Theatre — which now is owned by the organization.

The group enters year 51 with a new name, announced in October. It formerly was known as the Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. Now it is called the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Tennessee. The new name reflects the countywide mission that evolved over the years as the group found success in advocating for the preservation and revitalization of Historic Downtown Franklin and branched out to every corner of the county.

Sunday’s event was celebrated in matinee and evening sessions, with receptions in a large tent on Main Street, and an interactive program inside the theater.

The receptions featured food by Red Pony Catering and music by the Music City Strings.

The program presented the history of the group and singled out those who made large contributions, showcased the Heritage Classroom program and the annual Heritage Ball fundraiser, and concluded with a performance by Peter Mayer, lead guitarist of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

Margie Thessin asks students to identify the antique item she is displaying during a presentation on the Heritage Classroom program. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Longtime supporter and former Heritage Foundation president Danny Anderson speaks at the celebration. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Two receptions were held in the street in front of the theater. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Richard Herrington of event sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank poses on the red carpet with Heritage Foundation Executive Director Bari Beasley. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
The Music City Strings perform at the reception. Calvin LeHew, who developed Carter’s Court and redeveloped The Factory, is at right. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Cookies are marked with a 50 for the anniversary. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
David Garrett, president of the Heritage Foundation, addresses the crowd. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Rick Warwick, who has done thousands of hours of research into Williamson County history and has compiled books, gives a presentation. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
