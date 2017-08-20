PHOTOS: Raise the Roofs raises money for Franklin parks on warm evening
PHOTOS BY NICOLE FLINT
Raise the Roofs at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm was a great success.
Despite the heat, many patrons came out to support Friends of Franklin Parks, dine togther and bid on four walking horses.
A fantastic Americana roots band, “Boy Named Banjo,” entertained throughout the afternoon at Tractor Supply Co. Arena in the park.
More than a dozen local restaurants provided bites throughout the event. A polo match began at 6:30 and was open to the public.
The event is presented by Kemp Orthodontics and Randy Jones & Associates.
All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect Franklin’s 16-park system.