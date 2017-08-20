Home
PHOTOS: Raise the Roofs raises money for Franklin parks on warm evening

Posted by
Date:
PHOTOS BY NICOLE FLINT

Raise the Roofs at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm was a great success.

Despite the heat, many patrons came out to support Friends of Franklin Parks, dine togther and bid on four walking horses.

A fantastic Americana roots band, “Boy Named Banjo,” entertained throughout the afternoon at Tractor Supply Co. Arena in the park.

More than a dozen local restaurants provided bites throughout the event. A polo match began at 6:30 and was open to the public.

The event is presented by Kemp Orthodontics and Randy Jones & Associates.

All proceeds benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect Franklin’s 16-park system.

Eight-year- old chestnut mare Summer Adventure and the chestnut colt by her side were among the horses provided by the Harlin family for a fund-raising auction. // NICOLE FLINT
Friends of Franklin Parks board members Chad & Kelly Dannenfelser, Renee & Ashley Hill. // NICOLE FLINT
Members of the Harlin family and their friends pose with commemorative pavers. // NICOLE FLINT
Kathy Reynolds poses with event sponsors David and Rhonda Kemp with Kemp Orthodontics. // NICOLE FLINT
Ken & Ellie Chin, Paula & David Harris, Linda & Ken Moore. // NICOLE FLINT

 

 

 

 

The Lee Company sponsors table. // NICOLE FLINT
Polo competitors Zulu & James Armstrong. // NICOLE FLINT
Harlin horse Reggie Rowdy stands waiting for the auction. // NICOLE FLINT
Renee & Jeff Puckett, Jeni & Gary Housely, Kelly Rinehart, Suzy Heer. // NICOLE FLINT
Rhett & Laurel Baggett – Tiffany & John David Goolesby with Bell Construction. // NICOLE FLINT
Children’s activities were offered at The Kid’s Corner. // NICOLE FLINT
Walking Horses from the Harlin family for the fund raising auction walk through the Tractor Supply Arena. // NICOLE FLINT

 

 

