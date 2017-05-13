Pick Tennessee Products lists farm-based summer camps

Pick Tennessee Products, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s program to connect consumers to farmers, is promoting farm-based summer camps geared to a variety of age groups and interests.

Two farm-based camps are in Williamson County. There’s a farm camp in Maury and another is in Sumner County, and many in the adjoining counties.

“Every farm is unique, and so are the camps they offer,” Pick Tennessee Products wrote. “However all guarantee days spent outdoors enjoying traditional farm kid fun. Depending on the farm, a camp might offer free play, including time wading in creeks, catching bugs and daily picnics. Others are more structured, with an aim to educate campers about subjects like photosynthesis and archeology through farm-related activities.

“A number of Tennessee farms offer the popular option of horseback riding. Some camps focus on beginners and basic skills and young equine enthusiasts spend time in the saddle, in addition to learning how to groom, feed and safely handle horses. For other camps, athleticism and competition are the themes, and riders improve their skills in advanced disciplines like jumping and dressage.”

“No matter what activities an on-farm summer camp features, all guarantee a child time to be outdoors and actively engaged with the natural world.”

In Williamson County, the well-known Gentry’s Farm, 1974 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, TN, 37064, offers farm camp experiences. There’s also Peachtree Farms, 4819 Murfreesboro Road, Arrington, TN, 37014. And just over the Williamson/Rutherford county line near College Grove is Lucky Ladd Farms, 4306 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville, TN, 37060.

In Sumner County is Safe Harbor Equine and Livestock Sanctuary, 524 Neals Lane, Gallatin, TN, 37066.

In Maury County, Ring Farm, 2628 Greensmill Road, Columbia, TN, 38401, offers farm camp sessions.

Find the full list of on-farm summer camps at www.PickTnProducts.org and via the Pick Tennessee mobile app.