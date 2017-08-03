Pickleball clinics coming to Westhaven and Academy Park

Events designed to introduce people to the sport of pickleball are coming up this Sunday and in September.

From 5:30 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, Westhaven welcomes The Nashville Pickleball Club to the Westhaven Residents Club Tennis Courts to present a brief history and important rules on the fastest growing sport in the United States.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.

Demonstration points will be presented followed by clinics and hands-on opportunities for residents to get out on the courts and try it out. Pickleball is a sport for all ages and skill levels, and all are welcome to participate.

Westhaven will also have food trucks on hand for refreshments.

In September, a senior pickleball clinic for players ages 50+ will be presented on the new outdoor courts at the Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy

Park Gym, located at 110 Everbright Ave. This clinic will be for seniors that are beginners only and taught by an experienced pickleball player.

It is estimated that 2 million Americans play the game, and its popularity is growing, especially among seniors. Two-thirds of all pickleball players are over the age of 60, and it is a popular event with local seniors as well as with participants in the Tennessee Senior Olympics.

Registration is open for the September session, meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 19, 21, 26, and 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. There is a $15 fee for the four-session clinic. Register now at www.wcparksandrec.com, #10016. Space is limited.

For more information on Sunday’s event at Westhaven, call Mary Lee Bennett at 615-778- 1218.