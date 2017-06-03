“Picture Me Caring in fce” highlights work and service

The eight Family and Community Education (fce) clubs in Williamson County will hold their annual county-wide Cultural Arts Day using the theme “Picture Me CARING in fce” beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Ben Hall, investigative reporter for News Channel 5 in Nashville, will be the keynote speaker at the brunch-tea type event at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin.

This event highlights the club member’s work and service during the year. Awards are announced and various arts and craft competitions are displayed. Prior to being seated, the guests will view the competition entries and vote for a viewer’s choice award.

As a county-wide service project, the clubs will be collecting and donating items to be used by End Slavery Tennessee at their safe houses.

The annual meeting is open to all residents. Tickets are $10 each. For more information contact Patsy Watkins, Extension Agent, at 615-790-5721.

Family and Community Education (fce) is an organization of volunteers who work together to build strong families and communities. Educational materials are created and utilized to strengthen knowledge and skills. Resources are provided to develop leadership skills, enabling people to make a difference. Fce strives to make their communities a better place in which to live.