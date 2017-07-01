“Picture Me Caring in fce” honors service and skills

ABOVE, Patsy Elliott poses with her Best of Show winning baseball quilt. // BEN HALL

Irvine Cunningham was the first woman in Tennessee to head a municipal water department, helped support the Fairview library as it grew from a bookshelf in a laundromat to a full-service facility, delivered Meals on Wheels, and served in her church.

She also spent 38 years doing community service and education as a member of the Fairview Family and Community Education Club.

The Williamson County Association for Family and Community Education recently presented Cunningham with the “Best of the Best” award based on her longevity of service, her knowledge of fce club work, and her dedication to performing her tasks correctly and “by the book.”

Cunningham was honored at the association’s annual, county-wide Cultural Arts Day on June 14.

The theme of the gathering was “Picture Me Caring in fce.” Ben Hall, investigative reporter for NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, was the keynote speaker and shared stories about caring and graciousness.

For members of the eight county fce clubs, the tea party also offered an excuse to dress up in frilly hats and dresses. A mixed bouquet of pink and white roses, carnations and baby’s breath, and floral teacups and saucers adorned the tables. The Williamson County Wind Quintet provided music to accompany the brunch.

Cunningham conscientiously served as Fairview Family and Community Education Club treasurer for 18 consecutive years, from 1997 through 2014. During part of this time, she was also working full-time as the head of the Fairview Water Department.

She has promoted literacy and the Fairview Public Library from its inception in the early 1960s when it began as merely a bookcase of books at the Fairview Laundromat on Hwy 100. More recently, she has been instrumental in maintaining the local club’s commitment to provide monetary support for the library.

Cunningham is an excellent cook and shared her talents baking pecan pies, cakes, and sausage balls for local fce bake sales. She added her expertise on the by-laws committee in 2014 and 2015, to revise the club by-laws. For more than ten years, Irvine has taken pictures to chronicle activities, both for fce scrapbooks as well as the local newspaper, and served as fce club co-historian in 2014 and 2015.

Irvine Cunningham has been a faithful member of the Fairview Church of Christ, participating in Gospel meetings, Vacation Bible School, and preparing food for the sick and bereaved. Irvine delivered Meals on Wheels, partnering with another fce member, for five years from 2007 until 2011.

In addition to honoring Cunningham as “Best of the Best,” the clubs donated items for End Slavery Tennessee, for survivors of human trafficking. Jill Rutter, Director of Community Outreach for End Slavery Tennessee, accepted the donation of 1,108 items, which represented 48.5 donated hours, and a value of $1,524.30.

The Williamson County Family and Community Education Cultural Arts Day is an event that highlights the club member’s work and service during the year. Cyndy Dyer, VP for Public Policy, announced the names of 16 club members who had achieved 500 or more hours of Community Volunteer Units (hours) in the past year.

President Mary Alice Weber presented the Williamson County Association for Family and Community Education Heart of fce award and lapel pin to Winnie Decker, also from the Fairview fce Club, and a National fce member. Decker was saluted for her tireless work in promoting fce endeavors in her club, community, and county. Whether teaching a craft skill or organizing a Christmas bazaar or bake sale for fundraising, she can be depended upon to enthusiastically create, organize, or simply participate. She has served as club president, VP for programs, and treasurer, and County VP for public policy. Her expertise includes arranging the county cultural arts displays, organizing sewing of adult bibs and lap blankets for service projects, and the coordination of creating 300 finger pincushions for the TAFCE state conference.

Patsy Watkins, MPH, CFCS, awarded the Best of Show to Patsy Elliott (photo, at top) from the Friendly Neighbors fce Club for her machine-pieced and machine-quilted baseball quilt she made for her grandson.

Watkins also presented Betisu Lovett from the Arno fce Club the Viewer’s Choice Award for her hand embroidery quilt.

Family and Community Education (fce) is an organization of volunteers who work together to build strong families and communities. Educational materials are created and utilized to strengthen knowledge and skills. Resources are provided to develop leadership skills, enabling people to make a difference. Fce strives to make their communities a better place in which to live.

For more information contact Patsy Watkins, MPH, CFCS, Extension Agent, at 615-790-5721