“Pigeon drop” victim scammed out of $16,000 in Brentwood Place parking lot

By LANDON WOODROOF

It is a widespread con with a peculiar name that is often quite profitable for its perpetrators.

Do an online search for a “pigeon drop” scam and you will see story after story from across the country of victims who laid down substantial sums of money at the promise of even larger sums of money, but walked away empty-handed.

One of those victims was tricked out of $16,000 recently in Brentwood.

The scam went like this:

A woman was approached in the parking lot of a business in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center by a female scammer, Brentwood Police Department Detective Adrian Breedlove said.

The scammer showed the woman a box that looked like it had just fallen off of a mail truck. The scammer said she had just found the box in the parking lot and wanted to return it to the post office. The victim said she did not know where the post office was, and the scammer suggested that she and the victim open the package to see what was inside it.

The package was opened, revealing what appeared to be a great deal of money.

The scammer “said you know what, this is a lot of money,” Breedlove said. “Let’s go get it counted, and we’ll split it.”

At some point a second woman approached and expressed interest in getting in on the deal. Unbeknownst to the victim, this second person was an accomplice of the scammer, utilized to make the scam more believable.

The scammer suggested taking the money into a local business that had a money counter so they could see how much they had. She disappeared for a while and came back with a story about the manager of the store she supposedly went into.

“The suspect told the victim that the manager had provided her with a plan to keep the money and split it among the women without anyone getting in trouble,” the police report for the incident reads. “The victim was then told she would need to provide $16,000 in cash, and that the accomplice would provide $18,000 in cash and all the money would be turned over to the manager so that he could do his part.”

Breedlove said that the explanation reportedly given by the scammer for why this arrangement had to be made actually does not make much sense. That is not unusual for these types of scams. In the moment, with the promise of a lot of money coming their way, victims want to believe the stories they are told. Furthermore, the con artists spinning the tales typically have a lot of practice in selling their fiction.

“They wow them … it’s what they do,” Breedlove said. “These people practice their craft over and over again and eventually become pretty good at it.”

In this recent case, the victim went to a bank, withdrew $16,000 and handed it over. The two women said they were going to go to the store to give it to the manager, but they disappeared instead.

The victim went to the store the next day to confront the manager, asking where her money was, but the manager told her he had no idea what she was talking about. At that point, she went to the police.

Breedlove said that pigeon drop scams pop up in Brentwood usually about once or twice a year. He said the scams usually involve thousands of dollars.

“That’s why they come to Brentwood,” Breedlove said. “They’re going to where the money is.”

Pigeon drop scammers will often stake out a location, watching and waiting for the right victim, or “pigeon.” In many cases, they choose elderly victims.

Breedlove said that people confronted with a similar situation and the victim in this case should remember a simple dictum.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it’s too good to be true,” he said.

The case is currently under investigation.