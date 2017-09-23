Pilgrimage Day 1: Parking, heat and settling in

Photo credit Sarah Grace Taylor

By ASHLEY COKER and BROOKE WANSER

Day one of Pilgrimage Festival kicked off to enthusiastic crowds and overwhelming heat Saturday afternoon.

As midday temperatures climbed to a blistering 88 degrees, some fans sought refuge from the heat under trees and benches. Others, like 62-year-old Butler Touchton, of Murfreesboro, set up camp in front of one specific stages with plans to stay all day.

Touchton sat against the front fence at the Infiniti Gold Record Road stage at 10:30 a.m., shading himself from the sun as the Texas Gentlemen performed their sound check.

He planned to stick out the heat to be front and center for The Avett Brothers at 5:45 p.m.

“I always buy tickets during the pre-sale, before you ever really know what the whole lineup is,” Touchton said. “My strategy as an older person is to go one place and stay the whole day, rather than wear yourself out trying to run here and run there.”

He brought a bag of essentials, including cotton swabs, a toothbrush and bandannas.

While some fans stay in one place, others come and go throughout the day.

Jacob and Lynn Wilson, of Franklin, are attending the festival with their 4-year-old son Brooks and infant daughter, Kate.

Jacob said the family lives right next door, so they walked over this morning.

After spending the day at the festival with their kids, the couple plans to leave them with a sitter and come back to see headliner Justin Timberlake as a “mom and dad date.”

“They’re aren’t very many kid-friendly festivals, so this is pretty awesome,” Jacob said. “We are very fortunate to have this in Franklin.”

Hank Gardner, 47, also lives near the festival, at the southwest corner of Liberty Pike and Franklin Road.

Born and raised in Franklin, Gardner and his family will use his house as a home base to get to the festival.

“We pick out our bands, then we head over for that one, then we come back here,” he said.

Gardner’s house was still being built last year, but he said that everyone still “partied” on the property.

“It’s not loud,” he continued. “I guess if it’s too loud, you’re too old.”

Parking at the festival

Those who plan to visit the festival, but have not purchased parking passes are encouraged to carpool or use ride sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Offsite parking is available at Liberty Elementary School for $20 per vehicle with under three passengers and free for vehicles with more than three passengers.

A trolly runs from the school to the festival for $1 per person for those who would rather not walk the mile from site to site.

Five direct coaches are also running from nearby hotels:

Franklin

Depart: Franklin Marriott Cool Springs

Cost: $14 round trip, $9.80 one way

Depart: Baymont Inn

Cost: $14 round trip, $9.80 one way

Brentwood

Depart: Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites

Cost: $20 round trip / $14 one way

Depart: Sheraton Four Points

Cost: $20 round trip / $14 one way

Nashville

Depart: Granny White Pike and Morrow Avenue outside soccer field lot

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: Tennessee State University indoor practice field

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: Montgimery Bell Academy baseball field

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: In front of Jackson’s Bar and Bistro

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: In front of 312 Pizza Company

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: Bus stop in front of Tennessee State Capitol

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way

Depart: Bus stop in front of SunTrust Hotel

Cost: $28 round trip / $19.60 one way