Pilgrimage Festival 2017 finishes on a high note with biggest crowd yet

By KENDALL GILFILLAN

Pilgrimage 2017 has successfully closed out its third installment, boasting its biggest crowd yet.

After another full day of diverse acts spread across Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tenn., Eddie Vedder took to the main stage—admittedly “a bit nervous because [he was] honored to be in the same spot where the almighty Mavis Staples played.”

The nerves didn’t stop Vedder, vocalist of Pearl Jam, from putting on an intimate and stellar performance and satisfying longtime and newcomer fans alike. The anticipation on the farm leading up to his set was palpable. With shirts reading “It doesn’t get Eddie Vedder than this” and donning the Pearl Jam name sprawled all over, it wasn’t hard to miss.

Roaming Pilgrimage’s food truck park were three such die-hard Vedder fans who travelled all the way from Pennsylvania: Michael Eiland, Amanda Eiland, and Charlie Cauble.

“I found this festival for the three of us because I was searching Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder. That’s the only reason we’re here,” Amanda said.

When asked about their experience, they said, “We go to a lot of music festivals and they’re never this good. We’re going to make this an annual thing!”

Aware of the widespread frustration with parking and traffic, the trio argued that it didn’t detract from their weekend in Franklin.

“This is the best festival we’ve ever been to! We’ve had nothing but very, very positive experiences and interactions,” the trio agreed.

Leading up to the final set, day two of Pilgrimage hosted both veteran and up-and-coming artists that made the soaring temperatures more than worthwhile. The ASCAP stage saw local artist Devon Gilfillian draw in a crowd that overflowed the “Shady Grove” in the afternoon heat.

Elsewhere on the farm, highlights of the day included Joseph, The Revivalists, Band of Heathens, Fitz and the Tantrums, Mavis Staples and Ryan Adams. From Joseph’s haunting harmonies to Adam’s unmistakable “loud and sad” rock, the day’s music was as captivating as it was diverse.

The Revivalists certainly brought the crowd to life at the main stage. They even seemed to draw fans as young as six years old. A young child in the audience created a drawing for the band that included all of the band members’ names. Lead singer David Shaw noticed the art being held up early on, made his way to the crowd to get the masterpiece and proudly displayed it near the drum kit for the duration of the set.

The evening’s second-to-last act, Ryan Adams, had the Golden Record stage packed at golden hour as far as the eye (or camera-phone) could see. Opening his set with “Do You Still Love Me?” off his newest record “Prisoner,” the crowd in Franklin, Tenn. gave Adams a resounding “YES!”

As the sun set on the final day of Pilgrimage and the crowd once again poured out of Harlinsdale Farm, the estimated 25,000 fans were no longer discussing the exorbitant marked-up Lyft rates nor the nearly unbearable heat. Instead, everyone was reeling from the weekend’s unforgettable fun.

