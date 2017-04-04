Pilgrimage founders: Traces of Timberlake’s presence all over 2017 festival

By EMILY R. WEST

Last year when pop star and West Tennessee native Justin Timberlake became a co-producer of the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival, founders had high expectations.

He was involved with Pilgrimage 2016, though he was not able to perform there. That changes this year.

“We were hoping –– although it’s not in any paperwork –– that he would play,” co-founder Brandt Wood said. “We met with him in November, and he said, ‘I am playing.’ His managers were like, when the boss speaks it, it’s happening.”

Timberlake’s influence has further dominated the festival, beyond his decision to become the closer for the third year at Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Sept. 23-24.

Essence of his decision making were easy to see on stage the festival’s official launch event on Tuesday, with Nashville’s Shadowboxers taking the stage.

“They are great example,” Wood said. “But he’s helped us on sponsors and creative activation things.”

Timberlake had a hand in the lineup for this year’s event, which features artists across the gamut. Musicians from Eddie Vedder to Mavis Staples to Ryan Adams are among the big names for this year’s two-days in Franklin.

“He wanted to make sure the makeup of the lineup was something that excites them,” c0-founder Kevin Griffin said. “Are we hitting all different genres? Are we hitting diversity? There’s all these things that you look at when building a festival because you want everyone represented.”

The Shadowboxers, y’all. https://t.co/F9LvPkAQ3U

— Emily R. West (@emwest22) April 4, 2017

Organizers said they aren’t going to be presumptuous, assuming they will sell out of tickets. But Wood added that they had 60 million impressions on their website already on Tuesday, when the festival announced its lineup and tickets were available for purchase.

Franklin leaders already have their sights set high, some already believing fully that this will mark the festival’s success. Preservationist and philanthropist Aubrey Preston noted that he had no doubts how well Pilgrimage would do this year, though he admitted to being skeptical when the festival first started.

“Keep in my mind you have to learn to be cynical when people are showing up in Williamson County with a great idea,” Preston said. “Sometimes, they come and read the demographics and go, ‘Wow that’s where all the rich people are at,’ and they want to lick the frosting off the cake without licking the cake.”

Preston has since changed his tune.

“We aren’t kidding –– this going to sell out,” he said. “We are going into year three, and things are really lined up. We are definitely going to be in position to think global and act local.”

Tickets for the festival went on sale Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

You can buy your tickets here.

You can view the full lineup here.