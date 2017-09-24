Pilgrimage Night 1: Justin Timberlake surprises with special guest, leaving festival proves difficult

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

After a day of artists ranging in size and genre, Pilgrimage Festival 2017 night one came to a crescendo with two huge acts with a soft spot for Franklin.

THE MUSIC

The first notable fans of Franklin were the Avett Brothers who drew one of the larger, more dedicated crowds of the weekend.

In an hour and a half, the group played favorites from across their nine albums, seamlessly weaving between their Americana-bluesy sound and their more folk-rock beats.

With a crowd spanning the length and width of the Infinity Gold Record Road stage, The Avett Brothers played to a town that loves them and that they love equally.

“It feels very natural and in place,” guitarist Scott Avett said in a pre interview backstage. “…we love Franklin because it’s cozy.”

With several patrons who follow them around the country present, some from as far as Southern California and Pensacola, Florida, the Avett Brothers got their affection back in droves.

“God I just love them and I love to see how they truly give the fans a show,” Sharon Powell of Pensacola said, “I’ve seen them six, maybe seven times and they always seem so humbled by where they are.”

Humbled as they may be, the Avett Brothers were not the only Tennessee-loving performers.

Headliner and producer of the festival Justin Timberlake drew the largest crowd of the day in what he called “the best f—— state there is.”

With seven or eight different shout-outs to his native Tennessee, Timberlake clearly felt at home as he danced, sang and played the guitar for a solid 90-minute set.

Perhaps the biggest nod to his home was the overall tone of his performance; while he played pop favorites like “Summer Love” and “Sexy Back,” he opened the show with a bluesy cover of “A Change is Gonna Come“ by Sam Cooke and his original country-ish song, “Drink You Away.”

Later in the set, Timberlake brought Nashville legend Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane to join him on stage.

Stapleton and Timberlake revived their co-performing history with a joint version of Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” a final local nod to event.

THE TRAFFIC

After the music ended and the festival goers hit the road, Pilgrimage hit its first notable snafu: lack of exit strategies.

With so much foot traffic there were rickshaw drivers charging $30 to go three blocks to the intersection of Liberty and Franklin Road, walking a mile or more to one’s vehicle appealed to very few.

With Franklin Road blocked off by police barricades, The Factory parking lot was riddled with Lyft pick up spots to encourage ride apps.

However, with thousands of people concentrated to such a small area, the cell service was dismal for most, inhibiting many from hailing rides.

The best bet for tomorrow: wear good walking shoes or bring a dollar (two of you want to ride both ways) for the trolley ride between parking and the venue.

