Pilgrimage will release more two-day tickets on Wednesday

Due to the overwhelming demand for passes to this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Pilgrimage has announced that the City of Franklin has approved an increase of 2,500 additional two-day passes to be sold for the third annual festival taking place on Sept. 23 and 24, 2017, in Franklin.

Tier Three 2-Day Passes ($275) will be available at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 16 at www.pilgrimagefestival.com.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to allow more fans to experience both the city of Franklin and Pilgrimage while at the same time still keeping it a boutique festival for the entire family,” co-founder Brandt Wood said.

Fans #MakeThePilgrimage to The Park at Harlinsdale for two days of music, art and culture featuring Jusstin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams, The Avett Brothers, Mavis Staples and more. In addition to the musical lineup, the festival features a curated culinary and beverage program from local and regional vendors as well as numerous artists and artisans.



The family friendly festival also announced the Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrim’s Family Stage will feature performances by GRAMMY-nominated Ralph’s World, Red Yarn, Steve Elci & Friends, Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers, Michael Dardant, Taft Brown (Saturday only), Little Miss Ann (Sunday only), special guest The Texas Gentlemen (Saturday only) and more. The Lil’ Pilgrim’s area has expanded the activities stage, now called The Mare Barn Theater, to include sessions in kid improv, up close puppet and magic shows and a songwriting workshop for children. The Frist Center for The Visual Arts in Nashville has also come on board as a partner to do a special activity in the children’s area. Kids will get to create sound bracelets that are inspired by the soundsuits of visual artist Nick Cave, whose exhibition will be on display at the Frist Center this fall. Materials include bells, pony beads, and glow-in-the-dark elements. The wearable artworks will produce sound and glow when children dance in the final hours of the festival after sunset. Kids 10 and under get in FREE when accompanied by an adult GA Ticket.

Pilgrimage also has added brand partners this year which include Synchrony Financial, INFINITI, Southern Comfort, Bai Beverages, William Rast, Bell’s Brewery, The FRYE Company, Vanderbilt Health, ASCAP, Michael’s, and more.

The Pilgrimage Foundation, the festival’s non-profit arm, and will donate a portion of each ticket sale to benefit the City of Franklin and Friends of Franklin Parks. Dark Horse Institute is also a charitable beneficiary as the Pilgrimage Foundation is providing scholarships to engineering students to support careers in the music industry as the foundation’s commitment to education in Williamson County. In addition to these local contributions, a portion of ticket sales will also benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization that was established by The Recording Academy® to provide a wide range of emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to members of the music community.