New residential development on the agenda for east Brentwood

Image: Preliminary plans for the next phase of development of the Reserve at Raintree Forest subdivision.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

More than 200 lots of new residential development are just a few of the items on the Planning Commission’s heavy Tuesday night meeting agenda.

On the residential development front, commissioners will consider a revised preliminary plan for additional lots in the Reserve at Raintree Forest subdivision. The plan calls for 113 lots on approximately 282 acres.

The development is zoned OSRD, which means that lots are allowed to be smaller than one-acre each provided that there is sufficient open space in the development to make up for the difference.

Another preliminary plan for this site was deferred at a January 2016 Planning Commission meeting. The plan at that time had called for 132 lots in the area, including 19 hillside lots. The current plan calls for a conservation easement on the hillside, which will allow for just two “homestead areas” on the hill.

This development represents an additional phase in construction of the Reserve at Raintree Forest. The subdivision already consists of 100 developed lots.

The preliminary plan for the development was first submitted in 2006 and has since expired, requiring developers to gain approval for a new plan before the project can move forward.

City staff are recommending approval, with some conditions.

Another development with 71 lots will also be before the commission Tuesday night. The site in question is located on the Ragsdale property on the west side of Ragsdale Road just north of the intersection with Split Log Road.

Developers are submitting a revised preliminary plan for this site. The reason for the revised plan have to do with the failure of negotiations regarding the return of a historic home that had previously been located at the site.

The Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the Brentwood Municipal Center.