Planning Commissioners approve plans for 184 new lots in Brentwood

Image: Development plans for the Reserve at Raintree Forest. Also shown is the future site of the Ragsdale subdivision. It is in the white area beneath the conservation easement.

BY LANDON WOODROOF

It has been more than a decade since a preliminary plan for the development of the Reserve at Raintree Forest was approved by the city.

Since that time, 100 lots have been developed at the site, but a large section of the subdivision has been left unfinished.

That could soon change after Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting, when the commission approved a new preliminary plan for the site that would allow for the development of an additional 113 lots on 282 acres. The commission also recommended approval of 71 new lots at the adjacent Ragsdale subdivision site.

The biggest alteration between the original preliminary plan for the Reserve site, which has since expired, and the new one has to do with development on the hillside contained within the property boundaries.

Back in 2006, developers had proposed 83 lots to be built on the hillside, which includes the highest point in Brentwood, according to Brentwood Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson.

Commissioners rejected that plan on the grounds that the extensive development on the hillside did not conform to city requirements. More recently, the developers had come back to the city with a proposal for 19 lots on that hillside.

The plan moved forward by the commission Tuesday night, however, differs considerably in its treatment of the hillside land. It calls for 100 acres of that land to be donated as a conservation easement to the Land Trust of Tennessee. Instead of 19 lots on the hillside, four “homestead areas” have been designated, only two of which will actually be developed.

Although the easement is just in its draft stages, Shawn Henry, an attorney for the developers, said the purpose of the easement is clear.

“The intent of the conservation easement is to keep everything intact” on the hillside, he said.

Commissioners seemed pleased with the steps developers had taken.

“Going from 19 to two is a huge plus on that hill,” City Commissioner Ken Travis said.

A resident whose property abuts the southern part of the easement likewise complimented the developers for their work on the plan.

“We feel the conservation easement is a win for the city as well as the neighboring residents,” Nancy Pelster, who lives in the Northumberland subdivision, said. She did request that a buffer area be created between Northumberland and the easement area, something the commission agreed to require.

Commissioner John Church raised some concerns that the development of so many lots could overstretch sewer capacity. City Manager Kirk Bednar, however, assured him that the capacity was sufficient to meet the needs of new residents in the area.

Church also asked how emergency responders could be expected to efficiently reach the homes built in the very back of the subdivision on the hillside.

Bednar answered that a road planned to connect the Reserve and the adjacent Ragsdale subdivision would improve access to the hillside.

Development of the Ragsdale subdivision was also on the agenda Tuesday night.

In all, 71 lots on 107 acres are outlined on the preliminary plan for that development. A previous preliminary plan for the site had been deferred in 2015 based on concerns about a historic property, the Fly-Wilburn log house, that had been on the site. The house has since been removed. The developer had attempted to negotiate a return of the house from storage to the property, but those talks have broken down.

Although the Planning Commission recommended approval of both development plans, they did attach some conditions.

For the Reserve development, for example, one of those conditions regards Eastwood Drive. All of the new homes in the subdivision are going to be built from the current end of that road on back. Some residents were concerned about speeding on the extended road, so the city is requiring that speed bumps be put along Eastwood.

These development areas are going to be zoned for the new elementary school to be built on Split Log Road.